Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.74 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.72 or 0.00034645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $1.95 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00327968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00760057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00029860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.