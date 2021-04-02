Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.94

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $26.96. Value Line shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3,838 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Value Line stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

