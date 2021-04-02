Valueworks LLC Trims Stock Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Valueworks LLC cut its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Hycroft Mining comprises about 2.3% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00.

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 271,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.