VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 143,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

