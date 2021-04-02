VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $68.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $71.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

