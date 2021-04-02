Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

