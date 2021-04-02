Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 7th

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $58.77.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.