Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. 4,543,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.86 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

