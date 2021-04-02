Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 830,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.