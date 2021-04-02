Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $132.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

