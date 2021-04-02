Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $417,681.14 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 41,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $417,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,418.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

