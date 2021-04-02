Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.63. Approximately 4,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,062,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

