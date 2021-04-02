Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

VRNT stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,344,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

