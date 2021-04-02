Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.81 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

