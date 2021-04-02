Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,417 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

