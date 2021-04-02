Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total transaction of $925,302.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.99 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

