Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 176.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,031.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

