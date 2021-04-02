Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 201,133 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BorgWarner by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.30 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.