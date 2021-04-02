Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $293.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

