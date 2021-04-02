ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.48.

VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

