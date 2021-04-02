VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $98.12 million and $2.50 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

