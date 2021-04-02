View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 9,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

