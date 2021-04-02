Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNHAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY opened at $29.60 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

