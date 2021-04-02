Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 3,100 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

