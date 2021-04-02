Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 9,100 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.00 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.