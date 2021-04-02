Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,807,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Vertiv by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.