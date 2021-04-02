Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.37 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.