Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 7,266 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 395.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $96,645,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average of $265.56. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

