Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

MP traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. 4,542,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,711. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.