Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 5,391,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

