Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

