Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 218.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 1,901,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,812. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

