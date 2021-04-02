Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 302,797 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 2,526.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000.

East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

