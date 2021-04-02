Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNUG traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $191.17.

