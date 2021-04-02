Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vistra were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several analysts have commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

