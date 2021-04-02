Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vivendi in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vivendi’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

