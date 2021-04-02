VNT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $9.77 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $91,245.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

