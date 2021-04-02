Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

