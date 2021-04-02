Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,190 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 366,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $33.34 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.