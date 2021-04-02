Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $148.27 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

