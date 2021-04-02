Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $8.39 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 445,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Livent by 8,582.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

