Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 42,032 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,032 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of At Home Group worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

