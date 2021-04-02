Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,141. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

