Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IGD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 437,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,256. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,511,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 185,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.