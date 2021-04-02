Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

