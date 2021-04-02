VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPRB opened at $0.06 on Friday. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

