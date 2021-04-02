Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 8.2%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 91,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,172,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

