Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.32.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.