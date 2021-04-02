Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

