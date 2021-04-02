Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,770,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $12,720,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,300,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHVIU opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

